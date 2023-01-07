One injured in West Quincy crash

WEST QUINCY (WGEM) - A woman was injured in a crash that occurred on US 24 in West Quincy around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reported that Raenna F. Hewison, 34, of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, was traveling eastbound in her 2006 Pontiac G6 when she crossed the center of the roadway and struck Crystal D. Rosser, 40, of Quincy, who was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado.

MSHP said that Hewison suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance.

MSHP was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Quincy Fire Department and Palmyra Fire Department.

