Scammers hit Lee County phone lines again

MONTROSE, Iowa (WGEM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about two scams going around in that area.

Sheriff Stacy Weber said the scammers are targeting the older population.

One is a social security scam, looking into fraud on your accounts and asking for your personal information.

The second consists of scammers fronting as young women wanting to have relations with you or help with Bitcoin investments.

Weber said both scams seem to try and gain control of your money be saying you’re a victim of fraud.

He said to not give your personal information out to people you don’t know, and report any scam attempts made to you to local law enforcement.

“If you’ve had to deal with social security, you know how hard it is to get a human being on the phone and what is the odds that they’re going to call you,” Weber said. “Well let me tell you, if you’re a victim of a crime, you’re going to hear from your sheriff or your police chiefs or one of their officers or deputies. The social security department, they’re not gonna do that.”

Weber encourages residents to report any suspicious call they receive to the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 319-372-1310.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.