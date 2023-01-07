WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (January 6) Quincy High Blue Devils Ready To Turn Up Defensive Intensity On The Hardwood Tonight Against The Rocks Of Rock Island

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (12-2) Blue Devils have had a busy week at practice this week. The squad has been focused in on improving their defensive intensity as they prepare to host Rock Island this evening. Head coach Andy Douglas has openly discussed with his squad the need to play better and with greater intensity on the defensive end of the floor. “Blue Devil Nation” will find out tonight if the young Devils have heard and accepted the message as they hit the hardwood against the Rocks looking to keep their unbeaten streak at Blue Devil Gym (7-0 this season) alive for one more game.

We’ll also check in with QHS head coach Andy Douglas (9th season) and get his thoughts on some of the goals he has for the “Blue & White” as they open play at home for the first time after Christmas break. We’ll also learn what sophomore guard Brad Longcor, III thinks about tipping off against RIHS once again in “The Gem City!”

