WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (January 6) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Tip-Off Against Rock Island On The Western Big 6 Conference Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, January 6, 2023

High School Basketball

Western Big 6 Conference

Rock Island Rocks 55

Quincy Blue Devils 61

QHS: Bradley Longcor, III (20 Points)

Cam Brown (12 Points)

Keshaun Thomas (12 Points)

Dom Clay (11 Points)

(13-2) QHS Outscored The Rocks 28-17 In The 4th Quarter

Blue Devils Now (4-1) In The Western Big 6

QHS Will Host Springfield On Saturday At Blue Devil Gym

Tip-Off Set For 7:00 PM

Listen To The Game “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM

IHSA Basketball

Pittsfield 30

Quincy Notre Dame 52

QND: Jake Hoyt (15 Points)

Jackson Stratton (7 Points)

Alex Connoyer (7 Points)

Charlie Lavery (5 Points)

Saturday: QND vs. Highland At The Highland Optimist Shootout

Tip-Off Time (9:30 A.M.)

Listen To The Game “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM

IHSA Basketball

Illini West 67

Payson-Seymour 62

Nolan Deitrich (25 Points)

IW Chargers Now (11-7) On The Season

West Prairie 27

Macomb 63

MSHSAA Basketball

Highland Tournament

3rd Place Game

Palmyra Panthers 46

Canton Tigers 54

CHS Led 26-18 At The Half

CHS: Preston Brewer (13 Points)

Kyle Frazier (10 Points)

Highland Tournament

Girls 3rd Place Game

Keokuk Lady Chiefs 37

Palmyra Lady Panthers 57

PHS Lady Panthers Now (10-3) On The Season

MSHSAA Basketball

Girls

Marion County 42

Novinger 57

(6) North Shelby 44

Green City 12

NSHS: Caroline Linberger (16 Points)

Ava Williams (14 Points)

Marshall 18

Hannibal 67

Boys

Keokuk 53

Knox County 38

KHS: Brenton Hoard (17 Points)

Diego Garcia (10 Points) Now 15 Pts Shy Of Tourney Record

Marion County 44

Novinger 48

Marshall 41

Hannibal 48

IHSAA

Central Lee 49

Holy Trinity Catholic 61

Mount Pleasant 59

Fort Madison 58

IGHSAU

Central Lee 29

Holy Trinity Catholic 36

