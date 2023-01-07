WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (January 6) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Tip-Off Against Rock Island On The Western Big 6 Conference Hardwood
QND Raiders Roll Past The Saukees Of Pittsfield At “The Pit” To Lock-Up Their 4 Straight Win
Friday, January 6, 2023
High School Basketball
Western Big 6 Conference
Rock Island Rocks 55
Quincy Blue Devils 61
QHS: Bradley Longcor, III (20 Points)
Cam Brown (12 Points)
Keshaun Thomas (12 Points)
Dom Clay (11 Points)
(13-2) QHS Outscored The Rocks 28-17 In The 4th Quarter
Blue Devils Now (4-1) In The Western Big 6
QHS Will Host Springfield On Saturday At Blue Devil Gym
Tip-Off Set For 7:00 PM
IHSA Basketball
Pittsfield 30
Quincy Notre Dame 52
QND: Jake Hoyt (15 Points)
Jackson Stratton (7 Points)
Alex Connoyer (7 Points)
Charlie Lavery (5 Points)
Saturday: QND vs. Highland At The Highland Optimist Shootout
Tip-Off Time (9:30 A.M.)
IHSA Basketball
Illini West 67
Payson-Seymour 62
Nolan Deitrich (25 Points)
IW Chargers Now (11-7) On The Season
West Prairie 27
Macomb 63
MSHSAA Basketball
Highland Tournament
3rd Place Game
Palmyra Panthers 46
Canton Tigers 54
CHS Led 26-18 At The Half
CHS: Preston Brewer (13 Points)
Kyle Frazier (10 Points)
Highland Tournament
Girls 3rd Place Game
Keokuk Lady Chiefs 37
Palmyra Lady Panthers 57
PHS Lady Panthers Now (10-3) On The Season
MSHSAA Basketball
Girls
Marion County 42
Novinger 57
(6) North Shelby 44
Green City 12
NSHS: Caroline Linberger (16 Points)
Ava Williams (14 Points)
Marshall 18
Hannibal 67
Boys
Keokuk 53
Knox County 38
KHS: Brenton Hoard (17 Points)
Diego Garcia (10 Points) Now 15 Pts Shy Of Tourney Record
Marion County 44
Novinger 48
Marshall 41
Hannibal 48
IHSAA
Central Lee 49
Holy Trinity Catholic 61
Mount Pleasant 59
Fort Madison 58
IGHSAU
Central Lee 29
Holy Trinity Catholic 36
