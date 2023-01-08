Former Mt. Sterling school repurposed into South Grade Apartments

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Developers are making use of a Mount Sterling building rich in history.

On Saturday, Kyle Terstreip held an open house for the new South Grade Apartments. Originally South Grade Elementary and then PACT, the now repurposed apartment building has 12 two bedroom units ready and open for applications.

“Anybody that wants to rent a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment with plenty of space, this is a great place,” Terstreip said.

Terstreip said back in April, he purchased the property for $150,000. This isn’t his first time renovating a school into apartments.

“We bought a school in Quincy,” Terstreip said. “Dewey Lofts. We reused that space very well and the space looks like it and we decided we could do this also.”

Terstreip said the idea is to bring more housing to an area with a lot of commuting workers from Dot Foods and the Western Illinois Department of Corrections.

Mt. Sterling native Hailey Alsup was at the open house in search of housing. She said it’s a great option for a scarce market.

“Coming back from college I’ve been looking for a place to live so I don’t have to live with my parents anymore,” Alsup said. “I mean, it’s kind of hard right now to find a place that’s affordable.”

In the case of Carol Howard and many others, they came to the open house for another purpose: a walk down memory lane.

“I got to see my kindergarten classroom where I learned colors and numbers,” Howard said.

Howard said she’s glad the building was repurposed.

“I was worried they would tear the building down,” Howard said. “Because it’s such a big part of Brown County’s history.”

Terstreip said dozens came through to apply for housing at South Grade Apartments.

He said they will also have a ribbon cutting on Monday at 11:45 a.m.

