Keokuk Police Department looks to hire, expands residency requirement

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Officials in Lee County are looking to hire more members to the Keokuk Police Department.

Keokuk Chief of Police Zeth Baum said the department is understaffed by four positions right now.

Baum said the department is recruiting police officers that are certified and not certified from in and out of state.

They’re hosting a round of testing, that includes physical and written exams, on Feb. 4.

That will take place at Keokuk High School on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.

If you get hired and you’re already an officer, you could receive up to $10,000 in a sign-on bonus.

Baum said the residency requirement has also been expanded in an effort to attract applicants.

“Our city council, who’s supportive of our recruiting efforts, recently extended our living requirement for the police department, it used to be 10 miles from city limits and now it’s a 45 minute response time to the police department,” Baum said.

If you’re interested in working with Keokuk Police Department, your first step is to fill out the application. You can apply by visiting the city of Keokuk’s website or by picking up an application from 1222 Johnson Street.

Those need to be submitted by Jan. 25 at noon, so officials can select candidates for the physical and written exams.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.