Keokuk Police Department looks to hire, expands residency requirement

If you get hired and you’re already an officer, you could receive up to $10,000 in a sign-on...
If you get hired and you’re already an officer, you could receive up to $10,000 in a sign-on bonus.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Officials in Lee County are looking to hire more members to the Keokuk Police Department.

Keokuk Chief of Police Zeth Baum said the department is understaffed by four positions right now.

Baum said the department is recruiting police officers that are certified and not certified from in and out of state.

They’re hosting a round of testing, that includes physical and written exams, on Feb. 4.

That will take place at Keokuk High School on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.

If you get hired and you’re already an officer, you could receive up to $10,000 in a sign-on bonus.

Baum said the residency requirement has also been expanded in an effort to attract applicants.

“Our city council, who’s supportive of our recruiting efforts, recently extended our living requirement for the police department, it used to be 10 miles from city limits and now it’s a 45 minute response time to the police department,” Baum said.

If you’re interested in working with Keokuk Police Department, your first step is to fill out the application. You can apply by visiting the city of Keokuk’s website or by picking up an application from 1222 Johnson Street.

Those need to be submitted by Jan. 25 at noon, so officials can select candidates for the physical and written exams.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Whiteman
Bardolph man sentenced for second-degree murder
US 24 crash
One injured in West Quincy crash
Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
Longtime Quincy restaurant plans move
Chaunessi Cano | Hailey Carson | Brendan Schroder (l-r)
2 more arrested following Quincy shooting, warrant issued for 3rd suspect
Mendon fire
Mendon RV fire spreads to barn after propane tanks ignite

Latest News

With the new year underway, we have a re-cap on Lee County crash reports from 2022 and what...
Lee County 2022 crash report
Saturday’s competition was an official local preliminary to the national Miss America Pageant.
Miss Quincy Competition celebrates 75 years with competition
Christmas tree pickup
Quincy Boy Scout troop raises $1,000 for annual Christmas tree pickup
South Grade Apartments
Former Mt. Sterling school repurposed into South Grade Apartments