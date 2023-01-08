Lee County 2022 crash report

With the new year underway, we have a re-cap on Lee County crash reports from 2022 and what...
With the new year underway, we have a re-cap on Lee County crash reports from 2022 and what that means for law enforcement.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Iowa (WGEM) - With the new year underway, we have a re-cap on Lee County crash reports from 2022 and what that means for law enforcement.

Records from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office stated there were 664 crashes in Lee County last year. Seven of those were fatal.

Sheriff Stacy Weber said that number of fatalities means his deputies and people who live in Lee County have more work to do if they want to keep the roads safe.

“When I see seven fatalities, that means we’ve got work to do here in Lee County. So don’t complain if you drive down the road and you see our officers sitting in the median. It’s not that they’re taking a break or you know aloofing, they’re waiting either for the next car or they’re trying to slow traffic down because it’s out of control. People are driving too fast,” Weber said.

Weber reminds you to avoid driving while using your cell phone or while under the influence and to always wear a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Whiteman
Bardolph man sentenced for second-degree murder
US 24 crash
One injured in West Quincy crash
Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
Longtime Quincy restaurant plans move
Chaunessi Cano | Hailey Carson | Brendan Schroder (l-r)
2 more arrested following Quincy shooting, warrant issued for 3rd suspect
Mendon fire
Mendon RV fire spreads to barn after propane tanks ignite

Latest News

If you get hired and you’re already an officer, you could receive up to $10,000 in a sign-on...
Keokuk Police Department looks to hire, expands residency requirement
Saturday’s competition was an official local preliminary to the national Miss America Pageant.
Miss Quincy Competition celebrates 75 years with competition
Christmas tree pickup
Quincy Boy Scout troop raises $1,000 for annual Christmas tree pickup
South Grade Apartments
Former Mt. Sterling school repurposed into South Grade Apartments