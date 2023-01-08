Lee County 2022 crash report

MONTROSE, Iowa (WGEM) - With the new year underway, we have a re-cap on Lee County crash reports from 2022 and what that means for law enforcement.

Records from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office stated there were 664 crashes in Lee County last year. Seven of those were fatal.

Sheriff Stacy Weber said that number of fatalities means his deputies and people who live in Lee County have more work to do if they want to keep the roads safe.

“When I see seven fatalities, that means we’ve got work to do here in Lee County. So don’t complain if you drive down the road and you see our officers sitting in the median. It’s not that they’re taking a break or you know aloofing, they’re waiting either for the next car or they’re trying to slow traffic down because it’s out of control. People are driving too fast,” Weber said.

Weber reminds you to avoid driving while using your cell phone or while under the influence and to always wear a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.