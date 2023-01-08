Miss Quincy Competition celebrates 75 years with competition

Saturday’s competition was an official local preliminary to the national Miss America Pageant.
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Community Theater was decked out in full glitz and glamour on Saturday as the 75th annual Miss Quincy competition kicked off.

14 young women competed in multiple divisions.

Contestants participated in multiple rounds of judging, from talent to pitching a social impact initiative.

“Miss Quincy organization is part of the larger Miss America organization and I know that from my years competing in the Miss Quincy organization I have really seen the professional and the personal development within myself,” said Miss Quincy 2022 Juliana Fray. “This is actually my ten year anniversary of competing in the Miss Quincy program, so I was Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen in 2016 and then I was crowned Miss Quincy last year and that was really my goal”

Fray said winners will spend this year advocating for the social impact initiatives they presented Saturday night and working in the community.

She said the Miss Quincy scholarship program’s goal in hosting the competition is to empower young women in the Tri-States and help fund higher education.

