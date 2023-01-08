Patchy Fog Possible Overnight; Warm and Dry through Midweek

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday’s Early AM snowfall brought a wide variety of outcomes from a trace to nothing at all across the far northern and southeastern tiers to several inches of heavy, wet snow across narrow bands in the south-central part of the viewing area (see graphic). That system is exiting stage right allowing clearer skies to prevail, which has all but melted away the snow that fell early Sunday morning. Expect daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper-30s under sunny skies Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid to upper-20s are expected under mostly clear skies going into Monday morning but patchy fog with reduced visibilities is once again possible across parts of the region Sunday night and Monday morning.

Monday will kick off a stretch of warmer, milder weather with generally dry conditions through Midweek. Daytime high temperatures will be running 5-10+ degrees above normal as we see periods of clouds and sun through midweek. A disturbance Wednesday night into Thursday brings the next chance of precipitation, which could see a mix of both rain and snow at times, with temperatures trending only slightly above normal to end the work week before a rebound warm-up is expected next weekend. However, overall, with this not expected to be a major storm system WED-THUR and with no substantial arctic air intrusions imminent it will be a mild forecast for the second week of January with temperatures running above those seasonal averages all week.

J. Risley

