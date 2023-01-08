Quincy Boy Scout troop raises $1,000 for annual Christmas tree pickup

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Boy Scout Troop #1 in Quincy woke up bright and early on Saturday morning for their annual Christmas tree pickup.

Scouts split up on routes all across Quincy to provide residents a service to pick up and discard their Christmas trees for a $10 fee. It was all in an effort to raise money for activities.

“It helps raise money for our upcoming Polar Bear campout,” said scout Hunter Doellman. “It’s where you camp out in the cold and you build your own shelter and you try to survive it.”

The troop said they picked up more than 70 trees and raised $1,000.

