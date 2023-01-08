Roads expected to turn slick after surprise snow

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you plan to drive Sunday night or Monday morning, watch out as some roads may get slick.

The snow that fell Sunday morning is likely to cause some concern on the roads as temperatures drop during the night.

Quincy Central Services Superintendent of Sanitation John Schafer said that many of the truckers were on their routes by 2 a.m. and are prepared to do it again.

“The temperatures are supposed to drop tonight into the upper 20s tonight, so if we get any freezing like on bridge decks and that kind of thing we’ll have trucks available. We keep in close contact with the Quincy Police Department so they call us with any sort of slick spots or anything so we can get guys on that and take care of it,” Schafer said.

The Quincy Central Services’ plow trucks have been reloaded and are looking to stay active into Monday.

Plow drivers advise that due to the operation of large machinery, you should give them space to work and do their job.

If you do come in contact with a slick area, call QPD’s non-emergency line at 217-228-4470 where they will direct concerns to Quincy Central Services.

