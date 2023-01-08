Sunshine and melting snow

QUINCY (WGEM) - For the rest of your Sunday, you can expect to see these guys gradually clearing. The sun pokes out and temperatures warm up to around 38°. It will be a little sloppy, while the snow melts across the Quincy area. Various snowfall totals were reported, including a dusting in Lima and 2 1/2 inches right here in Quincy. We have a report out of Brown County of 3 inches of snow, which looks to be the highest total in the area. One inch of snow was reported in Hannibal and 1 inch of snow near Rensselaer in Ralls county. Snow is difficult to forecast and this little low pressure center outperformed nearly every forecast model. We do expect to see warming conditions over the next couple of days. High temperatures on Monday Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. We do have a shot at some rain showers Wednesday and Thursday.

