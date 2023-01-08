Two Ralls County roads closed due to snow

By Jayla Louis
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Routes A and H in Ralls County closed Sunday due to the snowy weather conditions, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

MoDOT said these roads are curvy and have a lot of hills. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route and stay on the main roads.

Look at MoDOT’s Traveler Map for updates on these roads.

