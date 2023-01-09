$1.1 Billion Lottery drawing in the customers

QUINCY (WGEM) - After no jackpot winner was drawn on Friday, the Mega Millions estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing is $1.1 billion.

The jackpot would rank in the top six in U.S lottery history. The last time the jackpot reached this high was July 29, 2022, where the Mega Millions jackpot totaled $1.337 billion.

Here locally, one employee at Ayerco Convenience Center located at 1801 Broadway said it seems as though every other customer who comes in purchases at least one lottery ticket.

“There’s times where people come in and buy $20 or $30 worth [of tickets], and when the Powerball’s expensive, there was people that were buying hundreds and hundreds of dollars worth at one time,” said employee Bonnie St. Myer.

St. Myer expects foot traffic to increase substantially in the next few days leading up to Tuesday’s 10 p.m. drawing.

“I’ve worked at another gas station before and it was just as hectic,” St. Myer said.

The largest jackpot in U.S. history came not long ago, on Nov. 7 where a winning ticketholder from California collected $2 billion from Powerball.

In the March 30, 2012 Mega Millions drawing, one winner from Illinois collected one-third of the share of the $656 million jackpot, $218 million.

