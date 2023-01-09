$1.1 Billion Lottery drawing in the customers

One employee at Ayerco Convenience Center on 1801 Broadway in Quincy said it seems like every...
One employee at Ayerco Convenience Center on 1801 Broadway in Quincy said it seems like every other customer that comes in purchases at least one ticket.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - After no jackpot winner was drawn on Friday, the Mega Millions estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing is $1.1 billion.

The jackpot would rank in the top six in U.S lottery history. The last time the jackpot reached this high was July 29, 2022, where the Mega Millions jackpot totaled $1.337 billion.

Here locally, one employee at Ayerco Convenience Center located at 1801 Broadway said it seems as though every other customer who comes in purchases at least one lottery ticket.

“There’s times where people come in and buy $20 or $30 worth [of tickets], and when the Powerball’s expensive, there was people that were buying hundreds and hundreds of dollars worth at one time,” said employee Bonnie St. Myer.

St. Myer expects foot traffic to increase substantially in the next few days leading up to Tuesday’s 10 p.m. drawing.

“I’ve worked at another gas station before and it was just as hectic,” St. Myer said.

The largest jackpot in U.S. history came not long ago, on Nov. 7 where a winning ticketholder from California collected $2 billion from Powerball.

In the March 30, 2012 Mega Millions drawing, one winner from Illinois collected one-third of the share of the $656 million jackpot, $218 million.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 24 crash
One injured in West Quincy crash
Stephen Leonard Wixom
Lee County man arrested for alleged drug trafficking
Saturday’s competition was an official local preliminary to the national Miss America Pageant.
Miss Quincy Competition celebrates 75 years with competition
South Grade Apartments
Former Mt. Sterling school repurposed into South Grade Apartments
Brandon Whiteman
Bardolph man sentenced for second-degree murder

Latest News

Macomb Jr. High School Vice Principal Brett Burton said having a new building will ease...
Excitement builds in anticipation for completion of new Macomb Middle School building
Heavier snow then expected sends plows out to keep roads clear.
Roads expected to turn slick after surprise snow
Two Ralls County roads closed due to snow
Two Ralls County roads closed due to snow
If you live north of Quincy you probably did not get much snow. Quincy woke up to 2 1/2 inches...
Sunshine and melting snow