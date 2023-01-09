Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 8th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Wanda Zeiger

John Wayne Lister

Joe Hollensteiner

Joyce Mast

Kay Barry

John Taylor Jr.

Mindy Parrick

Jordan Lenz

Madeline Welch

Susan Sellars

Carrie Potter

Suzy Glasscock

ANNIVERSARIES

Odie & Cathy Cook

Robert & Sandy Axton

Gary & Linda Koenig

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.