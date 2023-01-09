Excitement builds in anticipation for completion of new Macomb Middle School building

MACOMB (WGEM) - As students and staff at Macomb Jr. High School return from winter break, they bring excitement and anticipation as the completion of the new middle school building nears.

The new building will feature state-of-the-art science labs and study pods as well as individual sectors for sixth, seventh and eighth-grade.

Jr. High Vice Principal Brett Burton said one of the biggest disadvantages the current building poses, which houses seventh through 12th-grade, is the idea of shared space.

“If you need to use the gym, for example, you have to be meticulous about planning the time in the gym and the same with the auditorium and the commons,” Burton said.

Before coming to the Macomb School District, seventh-grade social studies teacher Chris Meier taught in another district, which did have their own middle school building.

He said students and staff only benefit when they’re able to use a building to their full advantage.

“There was the flexibility to be able to, if we wanted to, have an assembly or if we wanted to have something dedicated that we saw a need for the students then we could go ahead and do that without having to communicate or relay,” Meier said.

Meier also said students behavior is often effected by constantly being surrounded by upperclassmen.

“Sometimes whenever they always see the older kids, they want to act like high schoolers whenever we still want to keep them in the age appropriateness,” Meier said.

Additionally, Burton said the Jr. and Sr. High School’s conflicting policies can sometimes be a challenge to separate.

For example, only the Jr. High has a zero-tolerance policy for cell phones.

“You may see a high school student walking down the hall with their phone, but we have to remind Jr. High kids ‘you’re not there yet, that’s a reward you will get, all you have to do is get through Jr. High and get on to high school,” Burton added.

By sectorizing each grade, Burton believes this will also benefit school climate.

“You have teachers that are monitoring the same kids in the same hallway everyday, so I think what we’ll find is that each hallway, each grade level is going to have their own culture within the building,” Burton said.

The project faced supply chain issues early on and was originally set for an August completion date.

After those delays, school officials were hopeful for a partial winter break move-in, but ultimately decided to hold off until next school year to transfer students and staff.

Completion is expected within the next month or so.

The project cost the district about $17.5 million and is being paid for by the McDonough County 1% sales tax for school facilities.

