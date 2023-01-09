Fairytale season continues for Miami rookie QB Thompson as Dolphins earn playoff berth

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you told Skylar Thompson back in September that he would be leading the Miami Dolphins to a crucial Week 18 victory and a berth in the NFL postseason, he most likely would have thought you were crazy.

But thrust into the starting quarterback role because of injuries, Miami’s rookie third-stringer did just enough to lead the Dolphins past the New York Jets 11-6 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“If you would have asked me a year ago if I’d be standing here doing this ... in this moment ... I would have laughed at you. I’m thankful,” Thompson said, who was born in Palmyra, Mo., and is the son of former Palmyra basketball coach Brad Thompson (1993-2000). “It’s a great day to be a Dolphin.”

With the victory, Miami (9-8) snapped a five-game losing streak and will play at the No. 2 seed Buffalo in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs next weekend. The Bills clinched that position by beating New England 35-23 in Buffalo.

The Dolphins, the No. 7 seed, split their two games with their AFC East rivals. Miami won a Week 3 home game 21-19, but lost 32-29 in Week 15 at Buffalo.

Thompson, a seventh-round draft choice from Kansas State who earned a spot on the roster during training camp, was making his first start as injuries kept starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines.

He wasn’t spectacular but Thompson played error-free football, completing 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards with no TDs and no interceptions.

With a defensive struggle tied at 6-6 late in the fourth quarter, Thompson led the Dolphins on a game-winning drive that culminated with Jason Sanders 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left. The final play of the game resulted in a safety for Miami when a last-ditch Jets lateral play resulted in a safety.

Thompson drove the Dolphins from their own 32-yard line to the Jets 32 to set up the game-winning kick. On the last drive, gained yardage on two running plays and connected with wide receiver Jaylen Waddell on two completions, the last having an extra 15 yards added for a horse-collar tackle. From there, the Dolphins ran three straight hand-offs setting up Sanders’ game-winner, his third field-goal of the day.

Miami running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who rushed for 143 yards, was impressed with Thompson’s cool and calm demeanor.

“I never felt a tremble, I never felt a fear,” Wilson said of his quarterback. “He was, just, I’m going, I’m going ... you all just stay with me, and that’s what we did. We just told him to do your job and we got everything else. Just focus on playing ball. He did a tremendous job.”

Thompson appreciated his teammates’ support.

“Nobody was telling me that I had to be a hero,” Thompson said. “It may not have been pretty but we got the job done.”

While Tagovailoa recovers from his second concussion and Bridgewater unable to throw the ball more than 15 yards because of a broken pinkie, Thompson could be in line to make his third career start in a playoff game on the road against a Super Bowl contender.

“Guys are confident,” Thompson said after the game. “Seeing a win and feeling a win is important, especially going into the playoffs, going to Buffalo.”

And Thompson did just what he needed to do for Miami to win the game.

“To finish it like this is pretty special,” Thompson said. “And I think it speaks volumes about the type of guys we got in the locker room. They’re willing to fight. And that’s something I prided myself on my entire life, is fighting. I felt like that game today was the definition of just fighting. It wasn’t always pretty but we did what we had to do to win and made the plays we needed to win. And that is all that matters.”

Thanks to Thompson’s solid error-free performance, the Dolphins will get to fight again next weekend. Only this time, it is in the postseason.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.