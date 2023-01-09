Fisher-Price again announces recall of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after at least 8 more deaths

The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through...
The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through April 2019.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fisher-Price has re-announced its recall of 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after several more deaths have been reported since the initial recall.

When the original recall was announced in 2019, over 30 deaths had been reported after babies rolled from their backs to their stomachs or side while unrestrained.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 70 more deaths have been reported since, and at least eight were reported to have happened after the initial recall announcement.

In total, about 100 deaths have been reported while infants were in the products, though Fisher-Price notes that it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of some of the incidents.

The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through April 2019.

Anyone with the sleeper should stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or a voucher.

The CPSC notes it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Leonard Wixom
Lee County man arrested for alleged drug trafficking
US 24 crash
One injured in West Quincy crash
Saturday’s competition was an official local preliminary to the national Miss America Pageant.
Miss Quincy Competition celebrates 75 years with competition
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state
South Grade Apartments
Former Mt. Sterling school repurposed into South Grade Apartments

Latest News

Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his...
Mexico may accept more migrants expelled from US
The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
Emergency room staff wins $1 million Powerball prize
More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England...
Damar Hamlin’s toy drive surpasses $8.5 million
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals