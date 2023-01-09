Fort Madison Police continue investigation for missing man

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff announced on Monday that the department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are still looking of Christopher M. Golliher, 36, of Fort Madison.

Police said Golliher was last seen on Feb. 1, 2022 at his residence in the 2000 block of Avenue E.

Police said a family member reported Golliher missing several days later.

Police said Golliher’s roommates told them Golliher had stopped taking his medication. They also said he had stopped eating a week prior to him going missing.

Rohloff said after nearly a year of looking for Golliher, all leads have been exhausted.

Police are asking for the public’s help now. They are asking property owners in Fort Madison to check accessible areas and buildings on their premises for anything they would consider evidence.

This includes unused buildings, sheds, vehicles and houses.

Police said should you find something useful or suspicious, do not touch or disturb it.

Police describe Golliher as a 35-year-old white male with brown eyes, short brown hair, a beard, approximately 5′11 tall, weighing 280 pounds. He has a My Pet Monster tattoo on one arm as well as having “Mayhem on a Stick” under his bicep.

Anyone with information should call the Fort Madison Police Department Detective Bureau at 319-372-2525 ext. 211.

