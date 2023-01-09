Fort Madison Police continue investigation for missing man

Christopher Golliher
Christopher Golliher(Fort Madison Police Department)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff announced on Monday that the department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are still looking of Christopher M. Golliher, 36, of Fort Madison.

Police said Golliher was last seen on Feb. 1, 2022 at his residence in the 2000 block of Avenue E.

Police said a family member reported Golliher missing several days later.

Police said Golliher’s roommates told them Golliher had stopped taking his medication. They also said he had stopped eating a week prior to him going missing.

Rohloff said after nearly a year of looking for Golliher, all leads have been exhausted.

Police are asking for the public’s help now. They are asking property owners in Fort Madison to check accessible areas and buildings on their premises for anything they would consider evidence.

This includes unused buildings, sheds, vehicles and houses.

Police said should you find something useful or suspicious, do not touch or disturb it.

Police describe Golliher as a 35-year-old white male with brown eyes, short brown hair, a beard, approximately 5′11 tall, weighing 280 pounds. He has a My Pet Monster tattoo on one arm as well as having “Mayhem on a Stick” under his bicep.

Anyone with information should call the Fort Madison Police Department Detective Bureau at 319-372-2525 ext. 211.

Related: Police in Iowa are looking for a missing man

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Leonard Wixom
Lee County man arrested for alleged drug trafficking
Jamie Obert
Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
US 24 crash
One injured in West Quincy crash
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
Saturday’s competition was an official local preliminary to the national Miss America Pageant.
Miss Quincy Competition celebrates 75 years with competition

Latest News

WEATHER ALERT, For Wintry weather. This could all fall as rain but the timing made us issue a...
Weather Alert Wintry Mix
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
Jamie Obert
Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
Mill Creek Water issues boil order
Mill Creek Water issues boil order