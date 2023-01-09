Hospital Report: January 9, 2023

Deaths:
Peggy Sue Bailey, age 71, of Quincy, died on January 7, at the Arbors in Quincy, Illinois. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Thomas “Tom” J. Ketchum, age 75, of Quincy, died on January 5 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Rodney L. Brown, age 65, of Quincy, died on January 5 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Jack A. Burton, age 84, of Quincy, died on January 4 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Jonathan Chaco & Kelli Patterson of Quincy, IL.....boy
Bradley & Kaitland Smart of Griggsville, IL....boy
Blake & Audrey Barry of Quincy, IL....girl
Grant O’ Bryan & Kiristen Bringer of Palmyra, MO....girl
Faith Swinderman of Quincy, IL...girl
