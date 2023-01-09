Hospital Report: January 9, 2023

By Ryan Hill
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Peggy Sue Bailey, age 71, of Quincy, died on January 7, at the Arbors in Quincy, Illinois. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Thomas  “Tom” J. Ketchum, age 75, of Quincy, died on January 5 in Blessing Hospital.  Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Rodney L. Brown, age 65, of Quincy, died on January 5 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Jack A. Burton, age 84, of Quincy, died on January 4 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Jonathan Chaco & Kelli Patterson of Quincy, IL.....boy 

Bradley & Kaitland Smart of Griggsville, IL....boy

Blake & Audrey Barry of Quincy, IL....girl

Grant O’ Bryan & Kiristen Bringer of Palmyra, MO....girl

Faith Swinderman of Quincy, IL...girl

