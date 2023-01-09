Kitchen fire breaks out at Quincy apartment

QUINCY (WGEM) - A small kitchen fire broke out at 700 1/2 North 5th Street in Quincy Sunday night.

The Quincy Fire Department responded just after 9:30 p.m. and had the fire out rather quickly.

Assistant Fire Chief James Pioch reported that there were no injuries and minor damage during the fire.

Pioch said the cause of the fire was from a toaster oven that overheated.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.