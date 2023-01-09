Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Liberty, Illinois woman was arrested in connection to employee theft within a local banking facility, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Police reported that around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, Jamie L. Obert, 38, of Liberty, was arrested in Adams County on a Pike County warrant for theft of over $10,000.

Police said Obert was transported to the Pike County Jail, where she posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.