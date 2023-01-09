Mill Creek Water issues boil order

QUINCY (WGEM) - Due to a fire hydrant replacement on Monday, Mill Creek Water has issued a boil order.

The following areas will have their water service shut off and then put under the order:

Marblehead

4717 Herleman Road South to Benz Road at the South 48th Street intersection.

Benz Road at the South 48th Street intersection south to North 550th Avenue.

From the South 48th Street and 550th intersection to Highway 57.

524 Highway 57.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.