Mill Creek Water issues boil order

Mill Creek Water issues boil order
Mill Creek Water issues boil order(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Due to a fire hydrant replacement on Monday, Mill Creek Water has issued a boil order.

The following areas will have their water service shut off and then put under the order:

  • Marblehead
  • 4717 Herleman Road South to Benz Road at the South 48th Street intersection.
  • Benz Road at the South 48th Street intersection south to North 550th Avenue.
  • From the South 48th Street and 550th intersection to Highway 57.
  • 524 Highway 57.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Leonard Wixom
Lee County man arrested for alleged drug trafficking
US 24 crash
One injured in West Quincy crash
Saturday’s competition was an official local preliminary to the national Miss America Pageant.
Miss Quincy Competition celebrates 75 years with competition
South Grade Apartments
Former Mt. Sterling school repurposed into South Grade Apartments
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Iowa Capitol
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding
Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton speak with reporters in Chicago on Nov. 9,...
Pritzker to be sworn in for second term as governor of Illinois
Two bills filed in Missouri to Provide Free meals
Missouri bills aim to make school meals free
Cashiers say most customers come in and buy at least one ticket along with their other puchases.
Quincy gas stations cashing in as Mega Millions jackpot grows