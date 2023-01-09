Mill Creek Water issues boil order
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Due to a fire hydrant replacement on Monday, Mill Creek Water has issued a boil order.
The following areas will have their water service shut off and then put under the order:
- Marblehead
- 4717 Herleman Road South to Benz Road at the South 48th Street intersection.
- Benz Road at the South 48th Street intersection south to North 550th Avenue.
- From the South 48th Street and 550th intersection to Highway 57.
- 524 Highway 57.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.