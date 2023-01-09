Part of Harrison Street to close midweek

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy drivers will need to be on the lookout midweek as one Harrison Street bridge will be closed.

Harrison Street will be closed off between South 24th Street and Curtis Creek Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday as crews take soil samples around the bridge over the creek.

Quincy Engineering manager Steve Bange said the soil borings are needed as part of the designing process of building a new bridge.

“When they do their design, they need to know how far they need to drive the piling down into the ground, so they have that information. Also, if the soil is in a really bad condition or something, they can adjust their design,” said Bange.

He said this is just among the first steps in the larger bridge replacement project.

“Hopefully this time next year we’ll have the project out for bid. So, it would be about a year and six months when hopefully the construction will be taking place. So, we’re shooting for the summer of 2024 then,” said Bange.

Bange said current estimates place the project cost at just over $1 million, but that could change as expenses rise or fall in the coming months.

Drivers are encouraged to take State Street instead of Harrison Street on Wednesday.

Local traffic can use Monroe and South 28th Streets to get around the closure.

