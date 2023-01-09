Part of Harrison Street to close midweek

By Logan Williams
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy drivers will need to be on the lookout midweek as one Harrison Street bridge will be closed.

Harrison Street will be closed off between South 24th Street and Curtis Creek Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday as crews take soil samples around the bridge over the creek.

Quincy Engineering manager Steve Bange said the soil borings are needed as part of the designing process of building a new bridge.

“When they do their design, they need to know how far they need to drive the piling down into the ground, so they have that information. Also, if the soil is in a really bad condition or something, they can adjust their design,” said Bange.

He said this is just among the first steps in the larger bridge replacement project.

“Hopefully this time next year we’ll have the project out for bid. So, it would be about a year and six months when hopefully the construction will be taking place. So, we’re shooting for the summer of 2024 then,” said Bange.

Bange said current estimates place the project cost at just over $1 million, but that could change as expenses rise or fall in the coming months.

Drivers are encouraged to take State Street instead of Harrison Street on Wednesday.

Local traffic can use Monroe and South 28th Streets to get around the closure.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Leonard Wixom
Lee County man arrested for alleged drug trafficking
Jamie Obert
Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
US 24 crash
One injured in West Quincy crash
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
Saturday’s competition was an official local preliminary to the national Miss America Pageant.
Miss Quincy Competition celebrates 75 years with competition

Latest News

USDA approves first-ever honeybee vaccine
USDA approves first-ever honeybee vaccine
Gov. JB Pritzker is sworn in for a second term on Jan. 9, 2023.
Pritzker, Illinois constitutional officers celebrate 2023 inauguration
Illinois constitutional officers sworn in
Part of Harrison Street to close midweek
Part of Harrison Street to close midweek
John Deere Reaches Deal with Farm Bureau on Servicing Equipment
John Deere Reaches Deal with Farm Bureau on Servicing Equipment