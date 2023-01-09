Patchy morning fog followed by warming temperatures

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off very chilly this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Because those temperatures are below freezing, any snow that melted yesterday refroze overnight. So there could be a few slick spots out there this morning. Also to note, we have some patchy fog. This fog could also lead to a few slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses due to condensation and below freezing temperatures. The fog will gradually dissipate through the morning as southerly winds increase a bit.

A high pressure system is currently to our south. This high pressure is drawing drier air into the region and mainly clear skies. By later in the afternoon and evening though, we will have some mid-level and upper-level clouds arriving. Daytime highs will warm nicely today so snow melt will be in full affect today. Daytime highs will depend on where you live in the Tri-States, but they will range from the mid 40s to near 50°.

Tonight, the clouds will quickly clear out of the area. Nighttime lows will range from the upper 20s to low 30s so some more refreezing looks likely.

