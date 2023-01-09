Pritzker to be sworn in for second term as governor of Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker is set to be sworn into office for a second term on Monday.

The oath of office ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center.

Gov. Pritzker’s inaugural celebration will take place at the Illinois State Fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

The Democrat won his second term as governor of Illinois after defeating Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey in the General Election on Nov. 8.

KFVS contributed to this story.

