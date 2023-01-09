Pritzker to be sworn in for second term as governor of Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton speak with reporters in Chicago on Nov. 9,...
Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton speak with reporters in Chicago on Nov. 9, 2022.(Mike Miletich)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker is set to be sworn into office for a second term on Monday.

The oath of office ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center.

Gov. Pritzker’s inaugural celebration will take place at the Illinois State Fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

The Democrat won his second term as governor of Illinois after defeating Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey in the General Election on Nov. 8.

KFVS contributed to this story.

