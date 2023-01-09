Weather Alert Wintry Mix

WEATHER ALERT, For Wintry weather. This could all fall as rain but the timing made us issue a...
WEATHER ALERT, For Wintry weather. This could all fall as rain but the timing made us issue a Weather Alert.(Brian Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Over the next couple of days, the region can expect relatively pleasant weather with high temperatures reaching around 50 degrees during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A bit of a dip in temps but nothing to extreme. Cold enough for another round of wintry weather.
A bit of a dip in temps but nothing to extreme. Cold enough for another round of wintry weather.(Brian Inman)

There will be some sunshine and limited wind. However, a storm system is expected to arrive on Thursday, bringing rain that may potentially transition to wintry weather, including the possibility of snow accumulation. The exact details of this storm are still uncertain, with temperatures remaining near freezing throughout the day on Thursday. It is currently predicted that there may be minor accumulation of 1-2 inches of snow on Thursday, but this forecast may change in the coming days. Thursday and Friday will see more typical seasonal temperatures with highs in the mid-30s. Any snow that falls on Thursday will likely not persist as the weekend brings warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Leonard Wixom
Lee County man arrested for alleged drug trafficking
Jamie Obert
Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
US 24 crash
One injured in West Quincy crash
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
Saturday’s competition was an official local preliminary to the national Miss America Pageant.
Miss Quincy Competition celebrates 75 years with competition

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
Following some morning patchy fog, we will have mostly sunny skies. Then, a bit more clouds...
Patchy morning fog followed by warming temperatures
StromTrak Weather Monday Morning
StromTrak Weather Monday Morning
Tri-States Snowfall totals from Saturday night and early Sunday morning's snowfall event
Patchy Fog Possible Overnight; Warm and Dry through Midweek