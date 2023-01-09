Weather Alert Wintry Mix

QUINCY (WGEM) - Over the next couple of days, the region can expect relatively pleasant weather with high temperatures reaching around 50 degrees during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A bit of a dip in temps but nothing to extreme. Cold enough for another round of wintry weather. (Brian Inman)

There will be some sunshine and limited wind. However, a storm system is expected to arrive on Thursday, bringing rain that may potentially transition to wintry weather, including the possibility of snow accumulation. The exact details of this storm are still uncertain, with temperatures remaining near freezing throughout the day on Thursday. It is currently predicted that there may be minor accumulation of 1-2 inches of snow on Thursday, but this forecast may change in the coming days. Thursday and Friday will see more typical seasonal temperatures with highs in the mid-30s. Any snow that falls on Thursday will likely not persist as the weekend brings warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

