Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 10th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Drew Billups
Stephanie Smith
Suzi Wilson
Brandon Genenbacher
James Miller
Orion Briney
Sharon Brinkman
Isaiah Platt
Kenny DeRenzy
Valerie Simmons
Jillian Orr
Geraldine Zumdome
Josie Thomas
Weston Tharp
Kevin Schaffnit
Ali Entrup
Judy Calhoun
Larry Paul
Diane Huls
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.