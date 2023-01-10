Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 10th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Drew Billups

Stephanie Smith

Suzi Wilson

Brandon Genenbacher

James Miller

Orion Briney

Sharon Brinkman

Isaiah Platt

Kenny DeRenzy

Valerie Simmons

Jillian Orr

Geraldine Zumdome

Josie Thomas

Weston Tharp

Kevin Schaffnit

Ali Entrup

Judy Calhoun

Larry Paul

Diane Huls

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.