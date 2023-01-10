Cell-phone scam costing Tri-State residents thousands in a matter of days

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - A new cell-phone scam has cost Schuyler County area residents thousands of dollars in a matter of days.

Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw said people are receiving calls from scammers pretending to be representatives of Publisher’s Clearing House.

Upon answering, Redshaw said the scammer tells the phone call recipient that they have won a major cash prize.

All-in-all, he said the scam has accounted for more than $14,000.

“They are so good at what they do, that they can just about fool anybody,” he said.

One victim, Mary Shelts, lost more than $300 to the scam.

Before even more money got away from here, she was able to put an end to it.

“He told me he was from Publisher’s Clearing House and I had won $8.9 million and a new car,” Shelts said.

Shelts said she has dealt with many scam phone calls in the past and has always been able to detect a fraud, but the call she received last Friday was different.

“He knew a lot of things about me, that’s what made it so real to me and he was a very smooth talker,” she said.

How did Shelts lose $300?

The scammer instructed her to purchase a pre-paid gift card, such as a VISA card, and then tell the scammer the 15-digit code.

After that, the money was gone and never to be seen again.

Afterwards, she said the scammer kept calling in attempt to get more money.

“They don’t stop just on the first amount, they will call you several days in a row,” Redshaw said.

Over the years, Redshaw said dozens and dozens of people have fallen victim to numerous scams that have accounted for thousands of dollars.

He said scammers typically follow the television commercial trend when making phone calls.

“About anytime, anybody like that [Publisher’s Clearing House] comes on TV, then that’s who the scammers pick up from,” he added. “You’re watching TV, you see the ads, you see Publisher’s Clearing House is going to somebody’s house with the balloons and they think they’re sold.”

Redshaw warns against anyone over the phone who asks for personal information, banking information or monetary compensation.

Here are some tips to tell whether its a scam or not from the Federal Trade Commission:

Scammers pretend to be from an organization you know.

Scammers say there’s a problem or a prize.

Scammers pressure you to act immediately.

Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way.

According to the FTC, there are ways to avoid being scammed:

Block unwanted calls and text messages.

Don’t give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect.

Resist the pressure to act immediately.

Know how scammers tell you to pay.

Stop and talk to someone you trust.

