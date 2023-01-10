Community rallying around Rushville police officer following leukemia diagnosis

Rushville Officer with Leukemia
Rushville Officer with Leukemia(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Rushville community is rallying around patrol officer Nathan Rauch, who was diagnosed with leukemia last Monday.

According to Chief Rick Wright, Rauch has been with Rushville Police Department since 2019, serving as a K9 officer.

“We miss him a lot, he’s a great officer,” Wright said. “It’s not only about the officer, it’s about the person. He’s a great guy, great husband and father and the whole community misses him.”

Rauch is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Wright describes Rauch as the type of officer that never takes time off, but began to notice that something wasn’t right in November.

“In November he had come down sick and took a couple days off, went to the doctor and didn’t get better,” he said.

To help Rauch, the city is collecting cash and check donations at city hall, 111 E. Washington Street, to help pay for treatment and traveling expenses.

A chili cook-off fundraiser is also being held from 1p.m. to 5p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Lipsticked Pig in Rushville.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Obert
Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
Stephen Leonard Wixom
Lee County man arrested for alleged drug trafficking
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
US 24 crash
One injured in West Quincy crash
Saturday’s competition was an official local preliminary to the national Miss America Pageant.
Miss Quincy Competition celebrates 75 years with competition

Latest News

Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw warns against scammers posing to be from Publisher's...
Cell-phone scam costing Tri-State residents thousands in a matter of days
The Quincy Central Fire Station sees low levels of staff and high numbers of service calls.
Quincy Fire Department sees record year for calls
Quincy Fire Department sees record year for calls
Quincy Fire Department sees record year for calls
USDA approves first-ever honeybee vaccine
USDA approves first-ever honeybee vaccine