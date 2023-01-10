Community rallying around Rushville police officer following leukemia diagnosis

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Rushville community is rallying around patrol officer Nathan Rauch, who was diagnosed with leukemia last Monday.

According to Chief Rick Wright, Rauch has been with Rushville Police Department since 2019, serving as a K9 officer.

“We miss him a lot, he’s a great officer,” Wright said. “It’s not only about the officer, it’s about the person. He’s a great guy, great husband and father and the whole community misses him.”

Rauch is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Wright describes Rauch as the type of officer that never takes time off, but began to notice that something wasn’t right in November.

“In November he had come down sick and took a couple days off, went to the doctor and didn’t get better,” he said.

To help Rauch, the city is collecting cash and check donations at city hall, 111 E. Washington Street, to help pay for treatment and traveling expenses.

A chili cook-off fundraiser is also being held from 1p.m. to 5p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Lipsticked Pig in Rushville.

