Don’t forget this form before filing your taxes

By Dylan Smith
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - If you or anyone in your household is on a health plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace, be on the lookout for form 1095-A.

It’s a form that is commonly forgotten, according to Gray Hunter Stenn LLP accountant Gary Blickhan.

“It’s a very important form because without that form you might be missing out on several thousands of dollars of premium credit,” Blickhan said.

Your 1095-A may be available as early as next week via HealthCare.gov.

”It’s easy to forget because sometimes people move and it doesn’t arrive in the mail, so you have to go online and download it, so it’s a very common thing where we have to ask for that document,” Blickhan said.

Blickhan urges you to not file your taxes until you have an accurate 1095-A.

The IRS tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18.

Click here for more on how to use form 1095-A.

