Hospital Report: January 10, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Jacqueline “Jackie” Schmidt, age 89, of Quincy, died January 8 in Lewis County Nursing Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Glenda S. Goodwin, 74, of Quincy and formerly of Hannibal died January 9 at the Illinois Veteran’s Home in Quincy. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

William “Michael” Finley, age 80, of Quincy, died on January 6 in Sunset Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Lola R. Bilderback, 90, of Quincy, IL, passed away January 6 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Donald Lee “Donnie” Emery, age 79, of Quincy, died on January 7 in the Sunset Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Gary P. Henderson, age 80, of Quincy, died on January 7 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Linda M. Sutton, 73, of Loraine, IL, passed away January 8 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Thomas “Tom” Joseph Ketchum passed away on January 5. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Grover F. Thomas age 66, of Quincy died on January 8 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

