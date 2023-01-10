John Deere Reaches Deal with Farm Bureau on Servicing Equipment

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Farmers could face less barriers to fixing their equipment this upcoming planting season due to a new deal.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation making it easier for farmers to independently service their equipment.

Adams County Farm Bureau President Brent Clair said the biggest impact from the decision will be on the technology within modern tractors.

“With shops getting backlogged with more repairs and with the backlog in getting parts and all that, a lot of individuals are getting frustrated not being able to do their own repairs and this is going to allow a little bit of an opportunity now for independent mechanics and farmers to do that,” said Clair.

Clair said the agreement does not mean farmers can fix everything themselves, and they will still need to pay for equipment and some maintenance costs.

However, he said the deal could help speed the process up in future seasons.

“We can obviously change a fuel filter for example, that’s a simple fix for a farmer. But it’s that computer code that we can now change on our own that we don’t have to wait for someone to come and fix. And sometimes it’s something as simple as that, that shuts down a machine for an entire day, that’s so frustrating to these farmers. And now we’re actually able to do that on our own,” said Clair.

There are limitations to the agreement in order to protect the intellectual property of John Deere.

The full memorandum can be read by clicking here.

More reporting on this story from The Associated Press can be found here.

