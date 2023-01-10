Missouri Broadcasters Association taps WGEM’s Mahoney as president/CEO

JEFFERSON CITY (WGEM) - The Missouri Broadcasters Association Board of Directors announced Tuesday the hiring of Chad Mahoney as the association’s next president/CEO.

Mahoney, now in his 32nd year of broadcasting, has worked for family-owned and publicly traded stations in various positions in Illinois, Oklahoma, and Missouri. He has spent the past 14 years as the news director of WGEM. For the past five years, he has also served as the chairman of the MBA convention committee.

“We are very excited to have Chad Mahoney as the next president/CEO of the Missouri Broadcasters Association,” MBA Board Chairman John Hoffmann said. “Chad has a solid background in both the TV and Radio industry as well as five years’ experience with the MBA. His vision, for the association moving forward, will help deal with the challenges that lie ahead for the broadcast industry.”

Mahoney will replace Mark Gordon who will retire from the association this summer after serving ten years as its president/CEO.

“I will have big shoes to fill following Mark Gordon. He has been a fantastic leader for this association and I’m fortunate to have been able to collaborate with him over the past 5 years. I’m honored that the board chose me as Mark’s successor,” Mahoney said.

“I am very excited about Chad becoming the next president of this organization. As you know, there are many challenges ahead for our industry. Chad is a passionate broadcaster who is well positioned to listen and lead the MBA into the future. The future of the Missouri Broadcasters Association is in good hands,” Gordon said.

Hoffmann said the MBA board chose Mahoney, who will begin his duties in February, based on his vision for the next generation of the association.

“I believe our best days are ahead. Our Missouri broadcasters are uniquely positioned in their communities to dominate new content and revenue opportunities, from OTT to NextGenTV,” Mahoney said. “All of this comes with new challenges for a new era, making the MBA more relevant than ever. I’m eager to get to work on behalf of our member stations.”

Chad Mahoney | Mark Gordon | John Hoffmann (WGEM)

The Missouri Broadcasters Association is based in Jefferson City and represents 373 Radio and TV stations.

