Morning Amtrak service to resume between Quincy and Chicago

The "Capitol Limited" is one of dozens of Amtrak trains providing service in the US.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Amtrak will resume the morning train service between the station in Quincy and Chicago on Monday, according to its website.

The service was suspended on Nov. 16, due to staffing issues, and replaced with Coach buses.

Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said the cancelation had been due to staffing issues. Magliari said the collective bargaining agreement between Amtrak and union employees allows employees to choose their work routes based on seniority. He said enough senior employees had chosen other routes that Amtrak had to make the decision to cancel scheduled trains.

Passengers can purchase tickets now at Amtrak.com, or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.

