New advocacy program makes housing violation complaints easier

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new advocacy program for those living in subpar housing is working to make filing a complaint easier in Quincy.

For a tenant struggling with a landlord to address property issues, filing this complaint form at city hall can be overwhelming.

That’s where this new advocacy program can help.

“Every human being has a right to safe and affordable housing, livable housing, and you as an individual a citizen of this community have that right as well and if you need help because in some way that right is being violated, there are people out there to help you,” said Safe and Livable Housing In Quincy committee member Carol Nichols.

Nichols is just one of several people working to make filing a housing violation complaint easier.

The committee has created an advocate program in an effort to provide support and guidance for tenants unsure of where to turn.

Over 30 churches and organizations have agreed to be an advocate supporters.

“The advocate’s role is to act with the tenant, if the tenant is unsure about what they are able to do or can’t understand the form or needs help completing it or just needs a little bit of support because, ‘Uh, it’s scary,’” said the advocacy group’s secretary Father Joe Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said it takes a lot of courage for tenants in need of help, so the goal is to help them feel less alone in taking these steps.

“The city can’t go into a place unless there is a complaint and the tenant has to make the complaint,” said [Zimmerman]. “Tenants are often afraid to make the complaint because they are afraid they will be evicted and become homeless. So this is a way for them to get some support.”

Visit the Safe and Livable Housing In Quincy’s Facebook for up-to-date information.

Read the form with a list of advocates below:

Laws and responsibilities for landlords and tenants:

