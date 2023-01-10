New WIC clinic opens in Palmyra

QUINCY (WGEM) - New and expecting mothers struggling to make ends have an easier time accessing healthy food now that a satellite WIC clinic is open in Palmyra, Missouri.

Officials at the Marion County Health Department said their first appointment is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at Monsignor Farischon Hall across the street from St. Joseph Church.

Organizers said it’s a big step forwards for those who might not be able to make the trip to their main office in Hannibal.

“We serve about 300 to 400 people but being closer to Philadelphia, Palmyra, Maywood, with travel restraints being an issue, I anticipate that should increase our numbers,” Marion County WIC coordinator Crystal McWilliams said.

The clinic is open to Missouri residents. If you want to make a WIC appointment, you can call 573-221-1166.

