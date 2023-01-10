Quincy city council addresses employee health insurance issues

QUINCY (WGEM) - Concerns over city employee health insurance coverage topped the agenda at the Quincy City Council meeting Monday night.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, several city employees said they have gotten calls saying their insurance is no longer in effect.

Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, said he had received several phone calls raising concern since Jan. 1. Aldermen Ben Uzelac, D-7, also told City Council he’s gotten calls that employees have been told by medical providers that their insurance was no longer in effect.

Mayor Mike Troup said all employees still have insurance, though there have been some hiccups with the transition going into the new year.

“They all have insurance,” Troup said. “Anyone that gets calls, direct them to call me and I’ll be happy to talk to them about it.”

Troup said there are meetings planned over the next two weeks with the insurance carrier and provider to resolve the last issues.

Other topics discussed at Quincy City Council:

Troup laid to rest the question of Adam Yates’s three-year appointment as Quincy’s chief of police.

City Council approved the appointment of Brianna Rivera to fill the 3rd Ward seat.

City Council approved the bid from GFL Environmental for dumpster services at the airport, the water treatment plant and the wastewater plant.

