Quincy Fire Department sees record year for calls

QUINCY (WGEM) - It was a record-breaking year with over 4,500 calls for service for the Quincy Fire Department in 2022. The Quincy Central Fire Station finds staffing levels at the lowest they’ve been in more than 50 years; that’s forcing a lot of staff, already spread thin, to work even more.

The Quincy Fire Department received more than 4,500 calls for service in 2022. Quincy Fire Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said that the 2023 year is starting off busy with lots of calls already.

Some firefighters wish they had more help to answer those calls. Firefighter Bryan Meyer said the pressures of working overtime are starting to effect them physically and mentally.

“It’s definitely a burden that everybody keeps in mind, but we all pull our weight to cover these shorter staffed times and we put in the extra hours to really help out,” Meyer said.

Quincy Fire Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said after a record-high year of calls, the Quincy Fire Department is anxious to add personnel to lighten the load, after being down firefighters most of 2022.

“We do our best to make sure the city is still well served,” Vahlkamp said. “Our fire fighters work very hard, they try and maintain their diligence. We protect the city, I mean that’s our job. Our guys are here because they want to protect the city and to serve the citizens.”

Vahlkamp said the two new recruits start later this month. He said that two additional firefighters have already been hired and will arrive at the end of January. They will then attend a 10-week academy in Champaign before fully being put into the mix. Those new hires will bring firefighter staffing to 60, which is what QFD considers fully staffed.

Vahlkamp said they have to plan for up to two retirements per year. So, they are always looking for firefighter candidates.

Meyer said that it’s relieving knowing help is in the future and although it does weigh on them working these extra hours, it is also an honor.

“Before I got on here, I was in the army and I got to serve our country and bringing that forward in serving the people of Quincy and the town that I grew up in is pretty amazing,” Meyer said. “I definitely take a lot of pride in that.”

Fire incidents in Illinois in 2020. (U.S. Fire Adminstration)

To read more stats, visit here.

Interested in becoming a firefighter in Illinois? Check here and check here for Quincy’s requirements.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.