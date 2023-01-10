Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips

Four steps to a refresh focus on strategizing and consolidating with your funds
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a new Bank of America study, 80% of Americans plan to set financial resolutions for 2023.

No matter your net worth, or your budget level, managing director for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Aashish Matani said it’s important to know your complete financial picture and where every dollar is going.

Matani shared several strategies for getting and staying on track:

Create a financial plan: Put your goals in writing to increase your chances of achieving them and revisit your plan either every year or any time a significant investment decision is made.

Consolidate your finances: Consider streamlining accounts under one institution to make it easier to track your records and spending.

Consolidate your 401K accounts: If you have multiple accounts from previous employers held at different custodians, merge them under one account.

Consult a financial advisor: They can guide you in creating budgets, investment strategies, and a wide array of financial services.

Investor.gov can help you find the right financial planner for you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Obert
Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
Stephen Leonard Wixom
Lee County man arrested for alleged drug trafficking
Christopher Golliher
Fort Madison Police continue investigation for missing man
The bridge replacement is estimated to cost over one million dollars.
Part of Harrison Street to close midweek

Latest News

Bergman Nurseries
Bergman Nurseries closes garden center to focuses on landscaping, irrigation
President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023,...
Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
The weather whiplash is forcing California to face the dilemma of how to manage floodwaters.
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Weinstein asks NY high court to reverse 2020 rape conviction
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project