Rivera ready to bring a new perspective to Quincy City Council as 3rd Ward Alderwoman

QUINCY (WGEM) - Lifelong Quincy resident Brianna Rivera is now the Quincy City Council Third Ward Alderman, a goal she’s had since high school.

She was appointed in Monday night’s council meeting and it seems to be a family trend.

Rivera’s brother, Jared Holbrook, served in the same position less than a decade ago.

”When I first spoke with him [Holbrook] about it, the reason he loved the position and serving on city council was because he learned more about the city, he felt more involved with the city, and he fell more in love with the city and it’s the same thing I want for myself,” Rivera said.

Rivera replaces Parker Freiburg.

She also becomes the youngest person on the council.

She believes her youth brings a fresh viewpoint.

“I don’t think my youth will deter me from wanting to learn and learn from my peers,” she said. “I think that’s the biggest part of why I wanted to go into it, because I can learn from my brother and then I also respect the other alderman that have been on there for years.”

Rivera is a 2016 Quincy Notre Dame graduate and a 2020 Arizona State graduate, where she received a degree in educational leadership.

Currently, she is in her last semester of a master’s program at Quincy University, where she also works as the assistant director of freshman admission and an admissions counselor.

“I’m keeping my eyes wide open to all the issues that are presented to me as it’s something I’m very new to,” she added.

Her family roots in Quincy are deep as she also said her uncle, Bruce Guthrie, was the leader of The District for some time before becoming the President and CEO of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce.

