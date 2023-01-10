Survey looks to address NE Missouri needs

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - You have the chance to help improve the lives of people across Northeast Missouri.

Every three years, NECAC puts out a survey so they have a better idea of the issues facing residents in the 12 counties they serve.

Organizers said it can help them decide to either create new services or bolster existing resources.

Employment Service Coordinator Intake Assistant Crystal Bliss said the results of their most recent survey found families were needing diapers and baby wipes. She said now they offer free diapers and baby wipes at their Marion County office which can be a big financial help for families in need.

“If you have one child, 10 to 12 diapers a day, just changing that diapers, it can add up,” Bliss said.

She said it’s important people fill out the survey so NECAC to continue to fund its operations.

Community Services Block Grant Director Kayla Wasson said the survey can also help them remove barriers to accessing help.

She said their 2019 survey showed food was a concern for people so they responded by adding a food pantry in New London, so residents wouldn’t have to travel all the way to Center to get the food they needed.

When it comes to this year’s survey, she said they anticipate housing to be one of the main concerns for area residents.

“We have noticed that it’s been difficult for individuals to find places to lease up, units available for renting, also with the housing market the way it is right now, prices of housing is very expensive, especially for out low income clients,” she said. “I feel like it’s been a major issue, just being able to locate housing that they are able to afford.”

She said it’s important that people fill out those surveys, as it can help get the planning process started to determine how they can address those needs.

You can find the survey here at your local NECAC office or online. The survey is open until June 30.

