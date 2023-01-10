USDA approves first-ever honeybee vaccine

By Logan Williams
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The effort to save the bees may have just gotten a big boost from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The agency approved the first-ever vaccine for honeybees, to prevent against American Foulbrood Disease.

Local beekeeper and former Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association President Bruce Moechnig said the disease presents a huge risk to bee populations.

“It’s easily transferred between hives, it’s generally lethal to the hive once it gets in there, and the spores can last in the environment for up to 70 years, so it has a long lifespan. That’s why it’s one of the key diseases that we’re focusing on with the bees,” said Moechnig.

He said this vaccine works differently than many others, with no injection involved.

Instead, it begins with dead disease cells in the vaccine being fed to worker bees, and letting nature do the rest.

“The worker bees convert that into royal jelly, which is the feed that the queen bee gets, and from that the immunity is transmitted through the queen bee to the eggs and the resulting larvae,” said Moechnig.

The vaccine will begin its rollout in more commercial hives and should be available for purchase later in the year.

Beginners Beekeeping Classes Upcoming

If anyone is interested in partaking in the effort to save the bees, there are upcoming classes on the lower level of the Adams County Farm Bureau.

The first class will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and another will be held Saturday Feb. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The cost is $40 per individual/household and the same material will be covered in both classes.

Registration for the classes can be found at the Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association’s website.

The Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association will also be hosting the Illinois State Beekeeping Association’s Summer Conference July 14-15 at the Oakley Lindsay Center.

More information about that conference can be found here.

Related: Record turnout for Quincy beekeeping class

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Leonard Wixom
Lee County man arrested for alleged drug trafficking
Jamie Obert
Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
US 24 crash
One injured in West Quincy crash
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
Saturday’s competition was an official local preliminary to the national Miss America Pageant.
Miss Quincy Competition celebrates 75 years with competition

Latest News

USDA approves first-ever honeybee vaccine
USDA approves first-ever honeybee vaccine
Gov. JB Pritzker is sworn in for a second term on Jan. 9, 2023.
Pritzker, Illinois constitutional officers celebrate 2023 inauguration
Illinois constitutional officers sworn in
Part of Harrison Street to close midweek
Part of Harrison Street to close midweek
John Deere Reaches Deal with Farm Bureau on Servicing Equipment
John Deere Reaches Deal with Farm Bureau on Servicing Equipment