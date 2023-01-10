Warming the next few days ahead of our next weather system

QUINCY (WGEM) - This morning is not as chilly as yesterday morning, but heavier jackets will still probably be needed as temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s. We are starting off the day with mostly clear skies. With high pressure still nearby today, be sure to have your sunglasses handy. Some upper-level thin clouds will build into the Tri-States later this afternoon and evening, but we will still have plenty of sunshine to enjoy through the day today. With the “warmer” start to the day and some sunshine, daytime highs will be getting a little warmer than yesterday. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be fairly light today. Initially winds will come out of the west but then later this afternoon they will shift and come out of the southwest and then will shift again to the south.

Late tonight into early tomorrow morning the southerly winds will draw in more moisture. Also overnight, the upper-level thin clouds will start to thin out. That could lead to the development of some patchy fog. After that patchy morning fog dissipates, tomorrow will start off mostly sunny. Those mostly sunny conditions will be very brief though. Clouds will quickly start to move into the area leading to partly sunny skies and then mostly cloudy skies. The unseasonable warmth will extend into tomorrow as well, ahead of our next weather system. Highs across the Tri-States will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning is when our next weather system will come through. The precipitation will start off as rain. Then as cooler air filters in that will change to a rain/snow mix. Then, we will have a period of just snow. We have a Weather Alert for Thursday morning as this system looks like it will impact the morning commute.

