Weather Alert Thursday but wait... there’s more

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a weather alert for the potential for some wintry weather on Thursday morning. Before we get there, we have fog in the forecast. That fog should develop early Wednesday morning and reduce disabilities for most of the Tri-State area. The fog will eventually burn off, and we will be left with a little bit of sunshine before the cloud cover develops late Wednesday afternoon. The cloud cover develops out in advance of our next weather maker that is approaching out of the Southwest.

Still looks like wintry weather for some of us (Brian Inman)

Most forecast data indicates that there will be limited potential for rain to flip over to snow on Thursday morning. On the high side forecast models are saying possibly an inch. There are others that are saying that this will all fall as rain and we won’t get any snow at all. However, the timing of that potential does lead me to want to give you notice that there may be some snow flying across the region on Thursday morning. In addition to that we may see some fog on Thursday morning. As the day progresses Thursday, the wind will pick up out of the west. It will get rather gusty gusting up to around 30 maybe 35 miles an hour. That gusty wind will persist until Thursday night. It will be a cool day on Friday with temperatures ranging near seasonable norms in the mid-30s. This brief brush of normal winter temperatures won’t last for long as a warming trend develops on Saturday with temperatures in the low 40s. That warming trend then continues Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the mid-50s. The forecast for next Monday Martin Luther King Jr. day has temperatures in the mid-50s with scattered rain.

