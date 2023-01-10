WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 9) Canton Lady Tigers Basketball Team Sets Their Sights On Another Battle Against Highland On The MSHSAA Hardwood On Tuesday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (8-5) Canton Lady Tigers will play host to (4-1) Highland just 72 hours after beating the Lady Cougars 52-48 on Saturday during the Championship Game at the Highland Boys & Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament in Ewing, Missouri. CHS will be coming off a big 66-40 win against Macon on Monday while HHS was idle.

Canton head coach Danielle Baker offers a few thoughts on facing the Lady Cougars in Tiger Country and how the contest will assist CHS prepare for post-season play down the road.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.