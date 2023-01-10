WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 9) Canton Lady Tigers Basketball Team Sets Their Sights On Another Battle Against Highland On The MSHSAA Hardwood On Tuesday
CHS Beat The Lady Cougars Of HHS At The Highland Tourney On Saturday 52-48 But Now A Rematch Looms
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (8-5) Canton Lady Tigers will play host to (4-1) Highland just 72 hours after beating the Lady Cougars 52-48 on Saturday during the Championship Game at the Highland Boys & Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament in Ewing, Missouri. CHS will be coming off a big 66-40 win against Macon on Monday while HHS was idle.
Canton head coach Danielle Baker offers a few thoughts on facing the Lady Cougars in Tiger Country and how the contest will assist CHS prepare for post-season play down the road.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.