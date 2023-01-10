WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 9) QHS Blue Devils Prepare For A Big Road Trip To Geneseo On Tuesday For A Western Big 6 Conference Game Against Winless Geneseo

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (14-2) Quincy High basketball team has no plans to focus on Geneseo’s (0-14) overall record or their current 5-game losing streak in the Western Big 6 when the two squad’s tip-off on Tuesday. QHS will be locked in on trying to secure their third straight win, and their fifth conference win of the season. That plan to start fast with high energy from the opening tip tomorrow. Proof of that was evident earlier today as the “Blue & White” went through their drills with the same type of intensity as they did when they were preparing for high-profile tourney games at Collinsville a few weeks ago. Head coach Andy Douglas and his staff are simply demanding nothing less as the Blue Devils continue to do all they can to improve on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

Coach Douglas understands his team still has a lot of work to do to reach the level of consistent play that this young and athletic team is capable of. Douglas took timeout from drills to offer a brief scouting report on the Maple Leafs. He also shared a few thoughts on what the Blue Devils, now (4-1) in the conference standings, need to be concentrating on as they prepare to face the (0-5) Maple Leafs for the first time during the (2022-23) season. The WGEM Sports-Cam also caught up with All-Western Big 6 guard Bradley Longcor, III to get his insight on tomorrow’s road game at GHS.

