WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (January 9) Western Illinois University Leatherneck 2023 Softball Season Set To Get Underway On February 10

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Western Illinois University recently released their softball schedule for the upcoming 2023 season in Macomb. This year’s schedule sees the team play 51 games across a three-month season, with 14 games in February, 18 in March, 16 in April, and three in May.

Mary Ellen McKee Stadium will play host to 12 of those contests as the team faces two Power Five opponents - one of which will visit Macomb. Head coach Alisa Goler will lead WIU into their opener set for Feb. 10-12 in Chicago. That’s where the Leathernecks will face Detroit Mercy (twice), Valparaiso, Saint Louis and Bowling Green at the Rosemont Dome, before heading to play in the Chattanooga Challenge Feb. 17-19 hosted by Chattanooga.

Western will match up with Indiana State, Maine (twice) and the tournament hosts (twice). The season continues Feb. 25 and 26 in St. Charles, Mo., with two games against both Green Bay and Lindenwood. The Leathernecks head to Wichita, Kansas to play in the Black & Yellow Challenge hosted by Wichita State in early March, facing both Bradley and Wichita State twice between March 4 and 5.

Road matchups continue after the Black & Yellow Challenge with a much-anticipated spring break trip to Nashville that will start against Green Bay and Southern Illinois on March 10, tournament hosts Middle Tennessee State and Appalachian State on March 11, and then once more against MTSU on March 12. The trip continues with a doubleheader at Tennessee Tech on March 14, a single game at Murray State on March 15, and concludes with a single game at the University of Illinois in Champaign on March 18.

Western Illinois softball will make its home debut with a mid-week doubleheader against SIUE on March 22 before starting league play at Mary Ellen McKee Stadium March 25-26, hosting South Dakota State for three games in the opening weekend of Summit League action.

The homestand continues the following weekend (April 1-2) as the North Dakota State Bison make their way to Macomb for a three-game series. WIU then visits St. Paul, Minnesota for a series against St. Thomas on April 7 and 8, which is followed by a trip to Vermillion, South Dakota, to face South Dakota on April 15-16.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will make a trip to Macomb on April 19 for a standalone mid-week matchup, and Goler’s Leathernecks stay in town that weekend to host Kansas City, with the Roos and Leathernecks scheduled to play three games between April 22 and 23.

WIU hits the road for its final two regular season series, facing Omaha April 29-30 and North Dakota May 5-6. The Summit League Tournament is scheduled to be played May 10-13, 2023, and more information will be made available at a later date.

--WIU Release

