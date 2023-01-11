Adams County Board opposes Pritzker’s new gun-control law

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Board approved a proclamation opposing the Illinois General Assembly’s new gun-control law even as Gov. J.B. Pritzker was signing the bills into law.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the proclamation opposes the ILGA’s HB5522, HB5471, and SB 2226, which restricts the sale, manufacture and purchase of specific firearms listed, as well as magazines over 10 rounds for rifles or shotguns and 15 rounds for handguns.

The Adams County Board issued the proclamation as an attempt to protect the federal and state constitutional rights of Adams County residents, specifically the Second Amendment, according to the text.

The 20 Republican members of the Board voted in support of the proclamation, while District 1′s Todd Duesterhaus, the Board’s lone Democrat, voted present.

The County Board also approved two pieces of technology infrastructure for the county:

An upgrade to the County’s board room electronics, to give the board the ability to live-stream meetings if they choose to do so.

To replace 351 cameras and 191 electronic door systems throughout county facilities, like the Quincy Police Department which moved offices into the new jail facility.

