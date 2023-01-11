A couple of days of winterlike temps

QUINCY (WGEM) - After high temperatures on Wednesday in the 50s, we will have a couple of days where temperatures are more winter-like. Thursday, we still stand a chance to see a little bit of wintry precipitation, most likely in the morning, and then coming to an end before noon.

Gusty wind on Thursday (Brian inman)

Temperatures will be steady or falling throughout your day on Thursday. The official high temperature for Thursday will likely come at midnight. In addition to some rain and a little bit of wintry weather, we will also have a gusty wind out of the north gusting up to around 30 miles an hour. We may see a light coating of snow on the grassy areas. What falls on the pavement will likely melt away. But there will be some wintry weather in the morning Thursday. As this system exits, it is possible that we could see some flurries on Thursday night. We are then looking at high temperatures for Friday only in the mid-30s. Friday we should see some sunshine but temperatures will remain seasonably cool. Winter-like temperatures do not last as Saturday we will be back up in the mid-40s and Sunday we will be in the 50-degree range. It is possible on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. day week may be near 60 degrees. But it also looks like rain will be in the area for the holiday. Temperatures remain mild through the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.